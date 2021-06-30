Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $542,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

