Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $675,000 Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

