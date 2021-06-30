Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $634,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in International Paper by 22.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 53.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of IP opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.51. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

