Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

