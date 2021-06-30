Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 602 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,913.43 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

