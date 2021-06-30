Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.85. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

