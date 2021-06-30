Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $615.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

