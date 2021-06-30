Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $679.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSC. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

