Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MX opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

