Algert Global LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.25. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

