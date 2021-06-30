Algert Global LLC Has $479,000 Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Interface worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $5,335,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $890.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.