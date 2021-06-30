Algert Global LLC Has $429,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

