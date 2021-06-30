Algert Global LLC Buys 19,680 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Tutor Perini worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

