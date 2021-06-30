Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ATRS stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.