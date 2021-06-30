Algert Global LLC Acquires 5,610 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 168,003 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 115,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

MGTA opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.