Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (AAEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:AAEV opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.26 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. Albion Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.01.
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
