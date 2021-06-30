Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (AAEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AAEV opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.26 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. Albion Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.01.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

