Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Albany International reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

