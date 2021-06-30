Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Get Akumin alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.

AKU opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.25 million and a P/E ratio of 325.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Akumin will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Akumin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.