Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jun 30th, 2021

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on DETNF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

