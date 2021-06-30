Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on DETNF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

