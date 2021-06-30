Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of AIR opened at €106.48 ($125.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €104.06. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

