Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $56.75

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.75, but opened at $55.20. Agilysys shares last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 333 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Agilysys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

