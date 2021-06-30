AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Shares of AVAV opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

