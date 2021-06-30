Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.54

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $7,537.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.32 or 0.00620140 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.