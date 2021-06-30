AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

