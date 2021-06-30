ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.96

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €11.96 ($14.07) and last traded at €11.68 ($13.74), with a volume of 149521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.92 ($14.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.51.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

