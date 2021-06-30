Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 192,678 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

