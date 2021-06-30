Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 128,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.