Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) vs. Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Critical Analysis

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acerinox and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 0.39% 3.51% 1.23% Zalando 3.95% 17.03% 5.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerinox and Zalando’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.33 billion 0.58 $56.03 million $0.19 29.87 Zalando $9.12 billion 3.49 $258.27 million $0.50 121.82

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox. Acerinox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zalando shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acerinox and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zalando 2 3 9 1 2.60

Summary

Zalando beats Acerinox on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs. Its Long Stainless Steel Products segment provides angles, bars, black bar, cold rolled and hot rolled reinforcement bar, color coated wire, hexagonal wire rod, hot rolled reinforcement coil, peeled bar, profiles, reinforcement wire, wires, and wire rods. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

