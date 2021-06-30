Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

