Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 581 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $296.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,396. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

