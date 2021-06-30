Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $861.26 million, a P/E ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.