Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

GDP stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. Equities analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

