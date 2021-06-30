Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

