Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $369.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

