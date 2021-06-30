Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

