Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iRobot by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.91. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

