Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,945 Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 52.93%.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

