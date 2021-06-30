Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP William S. Ennis Sells 51,929 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

