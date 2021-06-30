Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ABC stock traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,381 ($18.04). 589,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.71. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

