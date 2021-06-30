91,500 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Acquired by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.21% of RMG Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $157,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,593. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

