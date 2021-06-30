885 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $555,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $196,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 73.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $198.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

