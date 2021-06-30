$857.75 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will announce $857.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $904.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.00 million. STERIS posted sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.46. 421,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

