7,810 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,961 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,173 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.82. 27,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.