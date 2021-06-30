6,900 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

DSP stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

