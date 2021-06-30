$676.61 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce sales of $676.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $623.29 million and the highest is $728.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $996.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

