6,251 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

