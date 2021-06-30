$6.79 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post sales of $6.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.48 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $27.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,722. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

