5,920 Shares in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 675.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

