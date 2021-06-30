566,242 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 566,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.61. The stock had a trading volume of 367,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $613.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.