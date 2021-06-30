560 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Booking makes up 0.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded up $34.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,206.69. 8,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.42 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,314.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

